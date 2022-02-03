Son named person of interest after father found stabbed to death in Fairfax County, police say

Police have not said if the man stabbed his father to death but have taken him into custody as a person of interest.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPS) is investigating after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday evening.

According to FCPD, officers were called to a home in the 9800 block of Palace Green Way around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. Investigators say the man who was stabbed died from his injuries. The man's son was taken into custody after he was found walking along Babcock Road near the home. He was found with minor injuries, which were treated while in police custody.

Police have not said if the man stabbed his father to death but have taken him into custody as a person of interest.

