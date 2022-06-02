15-year-old stabbed at basketball court in Prince William County, police say

First responders arrived to help the teen. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and he is expected to be okay.

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed during a fight on a basketball court in Prince William County Monday afternoon.

According to Prince William County Police, the incident unfolded around 2:15 p.m. at a basketball court near Old Coach Road and Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy was at the basketball courts with a friend when a group of men they did not know approached them. The victim told police one of the suspects began fighting him and at some point one of the other suspects hit the victim with a metal bat. Eventually, the group of strangers left.

While the victim and his friend were walking away, the teen noticed he had been stabbed.

The group of strangers involved in the fight had left the area before officers arrived. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

