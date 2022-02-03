Police investigating stabbing on Metrobus in Southeast DC

The man is currently in stable condition, police say.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was stabbed on a Metro Bus Wednesday in Southeast D.C.

According to police, the incident was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Eaton Road. When D.C. and Metro police arrived they found a man who was suffering from "multiple stab wounds."

First responders took the man to the hospital.

WMATA confirmed in a statement that the incident occurred on a Metrobus operating on the A8 route. The man reportedly had stab wounds to his back and his abdomen.

The man is currently in stable condition, according to WMATA. The bus where the stabbing occurred is currently out of service.