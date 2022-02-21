Police: Two juveniles shot in Annapolis

Police have not said exactly how old the victims are or what may have led up to the shooting.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating after two young people were shot in Annapolis Monday evening.

According to a tweet from Annapolis Police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles who had been shot. The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for help. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said exactly how old the victims are or what may have led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (410) 260-3439.

#Shooting At approx 7:10pm officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave for the report of a shooting.Two juvenile victims were located with gunshot wounds and have been transported to area hospitals. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439. — Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) February 22, 2022

