Police: Two juveniles shot in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating after two young people were shot in Annapolis Monday evening.
According to a tweet from Annapolis Police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue just after 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two juveniles who had been shot. The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for help. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police have not said exactly how old the victims are or what may have led up to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (410) 260-3439.
