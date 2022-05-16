x
Virginia

77-year-old man shoots wife, then self in Fairfax County

The elderly couple were found dead inside their home on Saturday, May 14, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say two people are dead after an apparently murder-suicide in Fairfax County. 

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 10400 block of Stallworth Court for a welfare check on Saturday, May 14. Upon investigating, they found Madeline Bregman, 76, and Michael Bregman, 77, inside their home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Michael Bregman shot his wife Madeline before shooting himself. 

Several spent cartridge cases and a firearm were located within the home, investigators said. Autopsies are being completed to confirm manner and cause of death.

Fairfax Police report this is the seventh homicide in the county in 2022. At this point in 2021, there were also seven homicides.

Fairfax County saw several domestic violence homicides in 2021. 

In May of last year, a son stabbed his father in to death in Reston. A similar killing was also reported in June, and in August 2021, police charged a young man with murdering his mom and sister in Burke. 

Advocates say the uptick in domestic violence cases could be attributed to the pandemic. 

“Unfortunately, we're seeing an uptick in all kinds of domestic violence," Tiffany Santana said last year.

She serves as the Executive Director of Bethany House of Northern Virginia, which offers shelter and support for women and children escaping domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Help Line at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

