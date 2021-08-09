Police: Fairfax County man found dead behind house, 1 man in custody

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man who went missing on Monday was found dead behind his home, Fairfax County Police say.
Detectives responded to the scene of the homicide investigation in the 3300 block of Nevius Street, Falls Church.
Another man is now in custody and detectives are continuing their investigation.
The department confirmed the information in a tweet just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
