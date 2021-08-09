x
Crime

Police: Fairfax County man found dead behind house, 1 man in custody

The scene unfolded in the 3300 block of Nevius Street, Falls Church.
Credit: wusa9

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man who went missing on Monday was found dead behind his home, Fairfax County Police say. 

Detectives responded to the scene of the homicide investigation in the 3300 block of Nevius Street, Falls Church. 

Another man is now in custody and detectives are continuing their investigation. 

The department confirmed the information in a tweet just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

WUSA9 will update this story as soon as additional, confirmed information comes into our newsroom.

