Police: Reston man charged after his father was found stabbed to death inside an apartment

The stabbing happened in the 11800 block of Shire Court and officers arrived to find a 66-year-old man dead.
RESTON, Va. — A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after killing his father in a stabbing that happened in Reston, Virginia, on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police. 

The stabbing happened in the 11800 block of Shire Court and officers arrived to find Kenneth Jahelka, 66, dead. His son, Alexander Jahelka, was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing, said police. 

Following their preliminary investigation, detectives have charged Alexander with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond, according to Fairfax County Police.

No further information has been provided about what led to the 66-year-old being stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

WUSA9 will provide more information on this stabbing as information is provided to our newsroom.

