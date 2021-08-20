Fairfax Police: Bodies found in Burke home

BURKE, Va. — Two people were found dead in a home in Burke, Virginia, Friday. Detectives with Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau are on the scene working to figure out exactly what happened.
Officers were called to the home in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing around 10:30 a.m. That's when they found two adults inside the home. Details about the two people, or what led to their deaths are currently under investigation and have not been released by police.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details now. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
