Bicyclist hurt after hit-and-run crash in Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Tuesday afternoon, sparking a police investigation.
Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded just before 4:20 p.m. to 10th Street North and North Wayne Street after receiving a report about the crash. Through an initial investigation, they were able to determine that the bicyclist, a man, was riding in the area when he was sideswiped by the striking vehicle.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene after hitting the cyclist. No information about a person of interest or a description of the vehicle involved in the crash have been released at this time.
The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.
Here's some safety tips for bikers and drivers to help reduce crashes, according to Smart Street:
- Drivers:
- Slow down and obey the posted speed limits
- Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks
- When turning, yield to people walking and biking
- Allow at least 3 feet when passing bikes
- Cyclists
- Never ride against traffic
- Ride in a straight line at least 3 feet from parked vehicles
- Use hand signals to inform drivers what you intend to do
- Obey signs and signals
Click here for a full list of tips as well as information on pedestrian and cyclist data in the DMV.
