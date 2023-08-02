Bicyclist hurt after hit-and-run crash in Arlington County

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Tuesday afternoon, sparking a police investigation.

Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded just before 4:20 p.m. to 10th Street North and North Wayne Street after receiving a report about the crash. Through an initial investigation, they were able to determine that the bicyclist, a man, was riding in the area when he was sideswiped by the striking vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene after hitting the cyclist. No information about a person of interest or a description of the vehicle involved in the crash have been released at this time.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

