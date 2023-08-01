Police: Body found in Prince George's County

Police stated that the person has not been "positively identified."

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a grassy area near a Prince George's County road Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the grass along the onramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue (Maryland Route 5) just before 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a body being there. At the location, emergency medical personnel pronounced the person dead.

Details regarding cause of death have not been released at this time.

No information has been released about the identity of the person, this includes their gender, age and name. Police stated that the person has not been "positively identified."

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region, along with crime scene technicians, responded to the scene. Troopers from the Crash Team also responded. They are also assisting with the investigation.

The road was temporarily closed while the scene was processed for evidence and further information.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.