Pedestrian, cyclist deaths increased 37% in the DMV in 2022

WASHINGTON — Street Smart is launching a new spring campaign to draw attention to a startling statistic in the D.C. region. In 2022, 141 people were killed while walking or biking in the DMV — 130 pedestrians and 11 bicyclists. That's a 37% increase compared to 2021.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ (COG) spring Street Smart campaign not only aims to call attention to the stories of people behind the numbers, but also combines public outreach with increased traffic law enforcement to enact change.

“This dramatic spike in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities is deeply concerning,” said COG Board Chair and Montgomery County Councilmember Kate Stewart in a press statement. “These are members of our community, and their deaths were preventable. Making our roads safer requires all of us — government, law enforcement, and the public — to increase our collective efforts.”

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, the most common factors contributing to these crashes and fatalities are speed, distractions, and alcohol. The Street Smart safety program, created in 2002, encourages drivers to avoid these unsafe behaviors and offers safety tips to all commuters through a combination of transit ads, media outreach, digital engagement, and grassroots outreach.

The campaign runs through May 14 alongside increased enforcement of traffic safety laws that protect people walking and biking in the D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia. Law enforcement officials will be ticketing drivers who disobey the speed limit or fail to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. Violations can cost up to $500 and add points to a driver’s record.

Street Smart offers these tips for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists:

If you’re driving . . .

·Slow down and obey the speed limit.

·Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks.

·Be careful when passing buses or stopped vehicles.

·When turning, yield to people walking and biking.

·Look for bicyclists before opening your door.

·Allow at least 3 feet when passing bikes.

·Avoid using your cell phone and never text while driving.

·Be especially careful if you drive an SUV or pickup truck—high profile vehicles are more likely to kill or seriously injure people walking and biking.

If you’re walking . . .

·Cross the street at the corner and use marked crosswalks when they’re available.

·Use the pushbuttons.

·Wait for the walk signal to cross the street.

·Watch for turning vehicles.

·Before crossing, look left, right, and left again.

·Be visible. Wear something light or reflective after dark.

·Watch out for blind spots around trucks and buses.

·Avoid using your cell phone while you’re crossing the street.

·On an off-street trail, obey all posted signage and approach intersections with caution.

If you’re biking . . .

·Obey signs and signals.

·Never ride against traffic.

·Ride in a straight line at least 3 feet from parked cars.

·Use hand signals to tell drivers what you intend to do.

·Wear a helmet.

·Use lights at night and when visibility is poor.