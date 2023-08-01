Suspect shoots at DC Police, officer fires back in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — One person is in custody after allegedly shooting at DC Police officers Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C.
The shooting happened after officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to Benning Road Northeast, near 17th Street Northeast, around 5:30 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. Once at the scene they encountered the suspect who they said fired at them. An officer returned fire back at the suspect.
The suspect then ran into a nearby building, but police were able to apprehend them later.
MPD Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons stated that there are no injuries reported from the shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the community. A firearm was also recovered at the location.
No information has been released about the suspect, this includes their name and age.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. The shooting that involved an officer is under investigation by MPD’s Internal Affairs Division, as per protocol.
Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
