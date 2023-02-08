One dead, nine others injured in wrong-way crash on Beltway

Maryland State Police say a man was driving southbound in northbound lanes on I-270 before crashing on the outer loop of 495.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead and nine others are injured after Maryland State Police say a driver heading the wrong way on the Beltway crashed into two cars Tuesday night.

Just before 11:45 p.m., the police received multiples calls about a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, near Rockledge Drive in Montgomery County. Through an initial investigation, police were able to determine that a white Mercedes SUV, driven by a 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor, of Macon, Georgia, continued driving in the wrong direction to the outer loop of I-495.

The Mercedes then crashed into two vehicles – a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder – in the area of I-495 at Maryland Route 355. The five adults that were in the Lexus were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment. The two adults and three children that were in the Nissan suffered injures. The driver of the Nissan, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Police said Hannor left the scene after the crash, but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending in the case.

The outer loop of I-495 was closed following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.