22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home.

Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire, which went from a two-alarm to a three-alarm fire, bringing in additional units from the City of Alexandria Fire Department. Shortly after additional units arrived, the fire was extinguished.

Two residents of the complex were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. No firefighters were reported injured.

Three people were home at the time of the fire and were alerted through smoke alarms. When they self-evacuated once they discovered the smoke and fire. Other people in the building at the time called authorities for help.

Through an investigation, it was determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the living room of the apartment. The cause of the fire was an electrical event with a multiplug wall adapter.