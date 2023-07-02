Fire at 2-story building in Northwest DC leaves 2 people suffering 'very critical life-threatening injuries'

Fire investigators are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

WASHINGTON — Two women are suffering from critical injuries early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a two-story building in Northwest D.C.

Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS responded to 8th Street Northwest, off of Elder Street Northwest, before 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke showing from the second floor of a building. Upon arrival, like reported, firefighters saw the smoke rising and showing from the 2nd floor.

A few minutes later, around 3:20 a.m., they reported locating a victim on the 2nd floor of the two-story detached house. Seven minutes later, firefighters reported finding a second victim. Both victims were removed from the building, but have very critical life-threatening injuries.

Just before 4 a.m., firefighters reported that the fire was confined to the 2nd floor, which is now under control. No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Update Working Fire 7200 block 8th St NW. 2 adult victims removed by firefighters have very critical life threatening injuries. Fire confined to 2nd floor and is now under control. No other injuries reported. Fire investigators on scene. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/sBUKOzTWDn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 7, 2023

The victims have not been identified, this includes their ages and names, but they are both adult women, Fire Chief John Donnelly said in a media briefing.

Fire Chief John Donnelly briefs media on this morning’s fire in the 7200 block of 8th St NW where two adult females suffered critical life threatening injuries. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/3EtxIoXfN4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 7, 2023

Fire investigators are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Though the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the DC Fire Department has provided tips to help if anyone ever experiences an incident like this.

