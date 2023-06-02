Families displaced following condo fire in Fairfax County

The Red Cross says they are assisting 60 people affected by the blaze at the Little River Square Condos.

ANNANDALE, Va. — An entire condominium building is in the dark following a three-alarm fire in Annandale, VA.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say they responded to the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials say the blaze started in a third story unit and that it spread to the attic.

Neighbors say smoke woke them up as they slept and families were forced to evacuate in the chilling temperatures.

The Red Cross reported that they are assisting 60 people impacted by the fire. Some have been given a hotel to sleep the time being.

Manuel Perez who lives in the neighboring condo building say he saw entire families with blankets outside as they watched the smoke engulf their homes.

At 1:38 AM, units dispatched to apartment fire in 7400 block of Little River Turnpike, Annandale. Fire was on the third floor extending into attic. Fire now under control. Crews hitting hot-spots. One occupant transported to hospital. Went to 3rd alarms total. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/QOXKwac1T4 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 5, 2023

"It's better to help in this time when people need it," said Perez who has connected an extension cord from his home to his neighbor's across the way so that they can make it through the night.

The electrical and gas services have been shut off at the building.

Jorge Colindres says he appreciates his neighbors generosity because he has no place to spend the night with his wife and four kids. "Thank god he is letting me use this extension cord for power, that's how we are making through the night," he said.

Neighbors say they have been told that services will possibly be restored on Monday.

Some residents told WUSA9 off camera that they are unsure when they will be able to return to their homes because of the extensive soot inside their units. Some families were seen returning to the building just to retrieve important documents.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue has not released details about what caused the multi-family unit fire.