1 dead, another critically injured after massive house fire in Montgomery County

A total of about 75 firefighters responded to the scene to help extinguish the flames from multiple local stations.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a two-story Montgomery County home late Monday night.

Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to Oriental Street, off of Aspen Hill Road, in Rockville around 11:15 p.m. after a report of a house fire. At the scene, they found a single family home engulfed in flames with heavy fire showing.

The fire was coming from the ground floor with people trapped inside the home, the fire department said. By 12 a.m. on Tuesday, the two people that were inside were rescued and the majority of the fire was knocked down. Less than 15 minutes later, the fire was put out.

Update - Oriental Street, Aspen Hill Park, fire extended from lower levels to 2nd floor upon arrival, FFs rescued 2 occupants, 1 other self-rescued, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 2 adults, fire is out https://t.co/NEVStFhFTh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 31, 2023

Pete Piringer, the public information officer with the fire department, said that the two people that were rescued were found unconscious in an upstairs bedroom. One resident of the home was able to rescue themselves and was found outside.

Update - 13400blk@Oriental St, house fire, crews from @mcfrs PE721, T725, RS703/PE703B collectively rescued 2 residents found unconscious in a upstairs bedroom, 1 other resident self-rescued, 2 adults were transported by @MCFRS_EMIHS both Pri1 w/ life-threatening injuries https://t.co/7TYU8tnT8k pic.twitter.com/FfjkVB6SZY — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 31, 2023

Two adults, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, Piringer said, while the woman remains in critical condition.

Update - Oriental St; 2 adults found unconscious rescued & transported, 1 male pronounced dead at hospital, 1 adult female remains critical condition; Origin/basement IAO electrical panel, Cause/electrical in nature; Damage >$225K; 1 family, 5 adults/2 children displaced https://t.co/AwV2KFPAl1 pic.twitter.com/iVPVwUcqrH — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 31, 2023

After arriving, officials also said that the fire did extend from the lower level of the home to the second floor. A total of about 75 firefighters responded to the scene to help extinguish the flames from multiple local stations. The Red Cross was notified and will assist the family that has been displaced that include one family - five adults and two children.

PE703B and RS703 dispatched to the working 21 box house fire.



PE703B helped secured a water supply, proceeded to pull a line; RS703 committed to priority searches on the second floor. Company 3 made two rescues.



Hotspots in the structure were hit and the house was ventilated. https://t.co/1Pk0oIkKh8 pic.twitter.com/q6V9qFi0m3 — Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc (@RockvilleVFD) January 31, 2023

The fire, which started in the basement's electrical panel, is said to have been electrical in nature, Piringer said. The damages are estimated at greater than $225,000.

At the scene, WUSA9's Evan Koslof learned that the home housed a family of five in the downstairs unit, while the upstairs unit held a family of three. The upstairs unit consisted of the family of five's godparents and the godmother's father.

Further investigation found that the husband and wife were awake when they smelled smoke. When the wife went to check on her elderly parent upstairs, the husband and wife got separated.

The husband tried to put the fire out, but was unsuccessful. That's when he evacuated the others from the home. The wife and her elderly parent were kept from getting out of the house because of smoke and flames on the second floor. They were rescued by firefighters, both in cardiac arrest. The woman was resuscitated. The elderly parent died at the hospital.