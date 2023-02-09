Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

As of Feb. 8, there has been 22 homicides recorded this year in the District, according to police.

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident.

Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report of an unconscious person. At the scene, a woman was found dead, but, according to police, the cause of death is undetermined.

The victim in the case has not been identified, this includes her age and name. The investigation is still in its early stages, and police have not released additional details.

As of Feb. 8, there has been 22 homicides recorded this year in the District, according to police. This is a 29% increase from the year before, 2022, which had a reported 17 homicides within the same time period.