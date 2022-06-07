x
Police find body nearby missing man's car

Officials are working to determine the identity of the deceased.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police found a body nearby a missing man's car on Wednesday.

According to officials, 53-year-old Juan Ward from Woodbridge, Virginia was last seen on May 24. He was last seen in the 12500 block of Dillingham Square. 

On Wednesday police found a car that matched Ward's, which is described to be a Silver Nissan Altima with Virginia tags UJE3469. The car was found on the 8500 block of Alban Rd. in Springfield, Virginia and officials add that a body was found inside the vehicle. 

Police say that the body was transported to the medical examiner's office to determine the identity of the deceased. The cause of death is also unknown and the medical examiner will be working to determine that as well, officials say.

