Police continue search for Woodbridge man missing for nearly a month

Juan Ward, 53, was last seen on May 24, Fairfax County Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are searching for a Woodbridge man who disappeared under unusual circumstances, according to investigators.

Juan Ward, 53, was last seen on May 24 in the 12500 block of Dillingham Square, Fairfax County Police said. Ward's family reports his phone has been turned off and he has not been to work.

Police say Ward's Silver Nissan Altima with Virginia tags UJE3496 is also missing.

Fairfax County Police Department says the case was immediately assigned to a detective within the department's Major Crimes Bureau and numerous investigative steps have been taken.

"The unusual circumstances surrounding Mr. Ward’s disappearance are his lack of contact with family and the cessation of his routine habits. We have not located his car at this point. Our detectives remain dedicated to this case and our goal is to help safely return Mr. Ward to his family," a police department spokesperson said in an email.