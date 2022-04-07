Second person in one day drowns off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

A boy and a man died after separate drowning incidents while swimming in Virginia Beach, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second time in a day, first responders have recovered the body of someone who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay off of a Shore Drive beach.

In this instance, according to Virginia Beach Police, the victim is a 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach.

This missing person was reported at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, in the 3400 block of Shore Drive, very close to the Lesner Bridge, and a little over a mile from where a 12-year-old boy drowned earlier in the day.

“We had a citizen call in that said that they saw someone struggling. He was located by another citizen and pulled out of the water and unfortunately, he is deceased as well," Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Melissa Johnston said.

The earlier drowning happened near the Delta Marriott off Shore Drive. 12-year-old Zamari Wilson was reported missing around 10 a.m. and found about three hours later.

Investigators said it happened while Wilson and his family visited from Washington D.C. for the holiday weekend.

“I just feel for the family that came here today and can't go home with their kid today," said Nicole LaFonde, who lives in Hampton Roads.

She added: "I have a five-year-old. This is sad. This is really sad to see. This is something really sad for Hampton Roads to see here."

LaFonde and other beach goers said they saw first responders searching for hours.

According to officials, the US Coast Guard, Virginia Beach Police, Fire and EMS and Virginia Marine Resources Council helped out.

No other details are available yet, but police called two drownings in one area on the same day "alarming."