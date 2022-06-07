Daughter of AAA worker killed on side of highway pleads for drivers to move over

The preliminary investigation revealed the AAA worker, identified as 69-year-old Anthony Okozi, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was providing fuel to a disabled van.

BOWIE, Md. — Family and friends are grieving the death of a beloved AAA worker killed on the side of the highway while he was helping a stranded driver.

Maryland State Police said 69-year-old Anthony "Tony" Okozi died on Route 50 near Collington Road in Bowie when a driver hit him on Tuesday night. The preliminary investigation revealed another driver "swerved to the left to avoid the AAA vehicle and struck Okozi while he was fueling the disabled vehicle."

The van was stopped partially in the lane and the left shoulder, according to investigators.

Authorities said Ozoki was wearing his vest, parked his AAA vehicle directly behind the disabled van with emergency yellow strobe lights activated and traffic cones on display for visibility.

"It's so surreal," Okozi's daughter Latrice Earl said. "Things like this can happen if you don't follow the rules or slow down."

Anthony Okozi was the AAA worker killed while helping fuel a stranded vehicle on the side of Rt 50 in Bowie when a driver struck him. AAA says Okozi was an employee since June. The department sent a statement expressing condolences while stressing the need to move over. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/wg39wjnxfo — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) July 6, 2022

His family and friends hope his death will serve as a reminder that people need to be more aware behind the wheel and move over.

"People, please slow down, pay attention and look out for pedestrians and workers," Earl added.

Okozi joined the AAA Upper Marlboro Fleet last June. Supervisors say he accepted the job in transition to retirement, which he was planning for early next year.

"Our hearts go out to Anthony’s loved ones as well as his AAA colleagues during this very difficult time," Kevin Micsko, Vice-President, Fleet Operations, AAA Club Alliance said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to Anthony and all first responders who have given their lives while helping others."

Originally from Nigeria, Okozi moved to the U.S. almost 40 years ago. He owned a mechanic shop for about 30 years before he shuttered the doors.

Okozi leaves behind five children. He was known as a smart, funny and generous father.

"I knew him as a customer but he would become a brother," longtime friend Sumbo James said. "Anytime and any day, you can call him for help. He doesn't do it for money but he does it for pleasure."

"I talked to him everyday," friend Ben Ogwezi added. "It was a very big shock because I've known him for so long and he was a very kind man."