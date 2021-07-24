Body of missing Lorton woman Emily Lu found

Detectives have arrested Brian George Sayrs Jr. in her disappearance. He was Lu's former tenant, police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After a seven-week search by Fairfax County Police, Lorton woman Emily Lu's body has been found, the department's Public Affairs Director Anthony Guglielmi confirmed via Twitter.

"We now have a tragic end to this case. The man we believe is responsible for her murder will now answer to a Virginia criminal court," he continued.

Detectives have arrested Brian George Sayrs Jr. in her disappearance. He was Lu's former tenant, police said. She was known to have various tenants over the years.

The department plans to give a press briefing at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to provide additional updates on an arrest.

WUSA9 will update this story with the information as it is confirmed by police.

Lu's daughter, Jenny Ball, told WUSA9 that they are grateful for the closure and appreciate all the support from the police and the community. Early in the case, Ball and other family members pleaded with the community for help and traveled from out of state to be on the ground, searching for Lu.

Just last week, Fairfax County Police Department identified a man as a person of interest in the "suspicious" disappearance of the 72-year-old who was seen for the last time June 3.

Lu was confirmed as missing after her employer requested a welfare check when she didn't show up to work. Officers responded to her home in the 9200 block of Davis Drive on Friday, June 4 and found her car in the driveway with recently purchased groceries.

The Fairfax County Police Department was initially offering a $20,000 reward for information assisting in helping find Lu. Her daughter Jenny Ball traveled from out of state to join police in urging people with any evidence or clues to report it to detectives.

"I was shocked," neighbor Erin Van Houten told WUSA9. "This is a very normal, suburban place and you don't think things like this would happen in your neighborhood."

A supervisor at her job, Home Instead Senior Care in Annandale, declined to do an interview but expressed how difficult it has been for staff members.

"Emily Lu is kind-hearted and caring, and we are concerned about her safety and wellbeing," franchise owner Jason Sager said in a statement.