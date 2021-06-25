'Very helpless, kind person' | Former tenant of missing woman shares experience as search continues

Emily Lu was known to have various tenants over the years including Andrew Keomalavong who moved out in March.

LORTON, Va. — The search for missing 72-year-old Emily Lu of Lorton has entered its third week. Fairfax County Police said there have been no new updates since they pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

The longtime Northern Virginia resident was last seen checking out groceries at the Aldi in Woodbridge. Officers responded to her home the next day when her employer requested a welfare check after she didn't show up to work.

Officers arrived to find her vehicle in the driveway on Davis Drive with recently purchased groceries still inside. Police suspected foul play after other evidence was found inside the home.

Lu was known to rent out her rooms over the years, according to her neighbors. They described her as a quiet person who kept to herself.

Among her former tenants was 25-year-old Andrew Keomalavong, who lived at her home from September until March after he responded to her ad on Craigslist.

Another tenant was living in the basement during his time there, according to Keomalavong, who said he last saw Lu more than a month ago when he dropped off the keys to the house. He said he and the other renter moved out because Lu had plans to sell the house.

"I couldn't believe it," Keomalavong said. "She's a very helpless and kind person."

He said Lu wasn't home too often because she was focused on her job taking care of seniors, but there was a family friend who would frequently check up on the home. He questioned who would want to harm her.

Slowly over time, he got to know his landlord, including that she is from Taiwan and has a daughter.

Keomalavong feels haunted knowing he's seen Lu unload groceries in the night on many occasions.

"I've seen her come from the grocery store and unpack in the garage," he said. "I swear to God you can't even see the property at night, you can't even see the hand in front of you."