Have you seen her? 15-year-old DC girl missing since June 10

Have you seen Jamia Teal?
DC police have reported that Jamia Teal, a 15-year-old teenage girl, has gone missing and was last seen on June 10 on the 4200 block of Brooks Street in Northeast, D.C.
Teal is a Black teenage girl described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, denim shorts and a pair of black and silver slides.
If you have additional details or knowledge about Teal's whereabouts, police are requesting anyone to call them at 202-727-9099 or send them a text to 50411.
Police have not yet provided any additional information pertaining to Teal's disappearance nor any additional details about the time leading up to her disappearance.
