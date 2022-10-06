Officers charge man in connection to shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

Joe Louis Esquivel, a 23-year-old from West Virginia has multiple charges in connection to a shooting that left three people dead and one critically injured.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The photo of Esquivel is what police say is an old mugshot of the suspect.

Officers have charged a man in connection to the shooting at a manufacturing plant in Maryland on Thursday. Joe Louis Esquivel, a 23-year-old man from Hedgesville, West Virginia is facing 25 charges for the shooting.

The shooting took place at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Washington County, Maryland around 2:30 p.m. on Bikle Rd. Police caught the suspected shooter around Maplesville Rd. and Aetna Rd. in Maryland after he attempted to flee the area and have now released his identity following his charges.

Three people were identified as the deceased victims of the shooting on Thursday. 50-year-old Mark Alan Fry, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace all died from the shooting in the manufacturing plant. An additional victim, 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael, was critically injured in the shooting.

Officials say that the victims of the shooting and the suspected shooter were all employees of the manufacturing plant. Officials say the suspect went to work for his normal shift at the manufacturing plant and worked throughout the day. The suspect went to his car and walked back into the building and started to shoot inside the breakroom area at fellow employees.

After the shooting, officials add that the suspect fled the scene in a bronze Mitsubishi Eclipse and that Maryland State Police officers quickly found the suspect. During this time officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire that left both the suspect and an officer wounded. Both were sent out for medical treatment.

Below is a list of what Esquivel has been charged with.

Murder 1st Degree Murder 1st Degree Murder 1st Degree Murder 2nd Degree Murder 2nd Degree Murder 2nd Degree Assault 1st Degree Assault 1st Degree Assault 1st Degree Assault 2nd Degree Assault 2nd Degree Assault 2nd Degree Attempted 1st Degree Murder Attempted 2nd Degree Murder Assault 1st Degree Assault 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment Assault 1st Degree Assault 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment Handgun in Vehicle Loaded Handgun in Vehicle Handgun on Person Loaded Handgun on Person Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime

Officials say that Esquivel is being held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.