Montgomery County Police search for missing 60-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 60-year-old woman is missing and Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public's assistance as they work to locate her.

Gail Jacobs, of Chevy Chase, last was seen Wednesday, June 8, around 10:40 p.m. leaving the 7400 block of Wyndale Lane.

Police say that Jacobs is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, black pants and brown sandals and she uses glasses.

Police have said that the department and Jacobs' family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has any information regarding the situation can call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.