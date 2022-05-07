16-year-old DC girl missing, last seen May 1

Ajanaye Myles was last seen on May 1 and was reported missing on May 7.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl last seen over a week ago.

Police said Ajanaye Myles was last seen in the 3200 block of 28th St. in Southeast, D.C. on May 1. But she was reported missing by family on May 7.

Myles is described by police to be a 5-foot-2 Black girl with a medium complexion, weighing around 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

DC Police flagged the teen as a critical missing person on May 12.

According to missing.dc.gov, a person is flagged as a "critical missing person" when they are under the age of 15, over the age of 65 or have specific circumstances, which DC police list as "mentally incapacitated, patient who presents an imminent danger to him/herself or others, in a life-threatening situation or real or suspected danger of foul play, etc."

WUSA9 does not yet know any other details surrounding the teen's disappearance. WUSA9 has reached out to DC police on the circumstances surrounding Myle's disappearance and is waiting to hear back.

If anyone has information on Myle's disappearance, police say to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.