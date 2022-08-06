x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Rockville 18-year-old arrested for trying to take 4-year-old boy in DC

Emilio Andres Rizo, of Rockville, was arrested and charged with kidnapping

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video aired on June 7, 2022.

Police say an arrest has been made after a man tried to snatch a 4-year-old boy in Georgetown on Tuesday, June 7.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department said the attempted abduction happened in the 3100 block of M Street Northwest.  

Police arrested 18-year-old Emilio Andres Rizo of Rockville, Maryland, and charged him with kidnapping on Thursday.

MPD said an observant officer spotted Rizo and took him into custody as he stepped off a Metro bus.

According to the police report, a family member told officers she took out her phone to check what time a nearby bus would arrive when the suspect grabbed the boy and ran away with him. Family members reportedly chased the man while yelling and screaming. Police say Rizo eventually let the boy go and continued running away.

It's still unclear why Rizo tried to take the boy.

RELATED: Police search for suspect after alleged abduction attempt of 4-year-old boy in DC

RELATED: Police: Man wanted for assaulting, trying to abduct two 12-year-old girls in Virginia

RELATED: This dad says his toddler was abducted to Ukraine. He's applying with the Embassy to go find him

RELATED: Suspect arrested after 9-year-old girl escaped from attempted abduction

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.