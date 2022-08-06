Rockville 18-year-old arrested for trying to take 4-year-old boy in DC

Emilio Andres Rizo, of Rockville, was arrested and charged with kidnapping

Editor's note: The above video aired on June 7, 2022.

Police say an arrest has been made after a man tried to snatch a 4-year-old boy in Georgetown on Tuesday, June 7.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department said the attempted abduction happened in the 3100 block of M Street Northwest.

Police arrested 18-year-old Emilio Andres Rizo of Rockville, Maryland, and charged him with kidnapping on Thursday.

MPD said an observant officer spotted Rizo and took him into custody as he stepped off a Metro bus.

According to the police report, a family member told officers she took out her phone to check what time a nearby bus would arrive when the suspect grabbed the boy and ran away with him. Family members reportedly chased the man while yelling and screaming. Police say Rizo eventually let the boy go and continued running away.