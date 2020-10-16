AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old boy

Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was last seen Thursday in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old boy last seen Thursday night in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson is 4 feet tall, Black, with black hair and brown eyes, and 50 lbs.

Authorities say the should only be wearing gray underwear and is without his medication.

The boy may be in the company Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, a 30-year-old woman.

The woman is thought to be driving a dark-colored four-door Chrysler 400 with large rims. Authorities do not have license plate information for the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-6135.