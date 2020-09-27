Silver Alert: DC police searching for missing 77-year-old woman

Thelma "Pat" Bowman was last seen on Saturday, September 26.

WASHINGTON — DC police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman who may be in need of medication.

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 77-year-old Thelma “Pat” Bowman, who was last seen in the 5800 block of 5th Street, Northwest, on Saturday, September 26.

Bowman is described as a woman, Black, with a medium complexion. Police say she's about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds, with long gray and black hair in braids, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray pants, rolled up, a blue jean jacket and beige shoes. She may be in need of medication, police said. She answers to the name Pat.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.