MISSING: Montgomery County police searching for Silver Spring mother and 9-year-old daughter

Police said there is no foul play suspected in this case.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for your help in locating a missing Silver Spring woman and her 9-year-old daughter.

Ashley Spicer, 35, and her daughter, Israel Burks, 9, were recently reported as missing. Police said Spicer and Israel moved from their Cameron Street home and their current whereabouts are unknown. Spicer did not communicate her future plans with Israel’s father, police said.

Spicer and Israel were last seen together on August 30 in the Bethesda area. Police said there is no foul play suspected in this case.

Police are concerned for the welfare of both her and Israel.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ashley Spicer and her daughter Israel Burks is asked to the call the Montgomery County Police Department non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.