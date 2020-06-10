FOUND: Prince George's County police searching for 82-year-old man with dementia

Prince George's County police have found 82-year-old John Tucker. Police were concerned for him as he suffers from dementia and may be in need of his medication.

BRENTWOOD, Md. — UPDATE: Tucker has been located and found safe.

ORIGINAL:

Prince George’s County police need your help in finding a missing man who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Officials said John Arther Tucker, 82, of Brentwood was last seen in the 3700 block of Varnum Street in the early morning of Oct. 5.

Tucker is described as a black male, 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black winter coat, brown ball cap, light-colored button-down shirt, and khaki pants.

Prince George's County police are concerned for Tucker's safety as he suffers from dementia and may be in need of his medication.

Anyone with information on Tucker's whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police at (301) 699-2601.