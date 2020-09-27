x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

AMBER Alert issued for baby last seen in Grantsville, Maryland

9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers is thought to be in the company of 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle
Credit: Maryland State Police
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 9-month-old baby last seen in Grantsville, MD.

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old baby girl from Maryland. 

Brady Eliza Sellers may be in the company of 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. 

Police describe Sellers as white with brown hair and hazel eyes. She's 2 feet tall and 27 pounds, and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Kyle is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. 

Kyle may be driving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 with Maryland tags 9ED0360. The car has orange rims and wipers, according to police. 

If you see them, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

Credit: Maryland State Police
Keith Randall Kyle

For more information click here.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Silver Alert: DC police searching for missing 77-year-old woman

RELATED: Amber Alert canceled: 17-year-old found, suspect in custody in Stafford County, police say

RELATED: Police: DC man sought for kidnapping his 3-year-old daughter, breaking into Southeast home