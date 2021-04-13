Maryland State Trooper involved in a shooting near Leonardtown Barrack

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A trooper was involved in a shooting near a Maryland State Police barracks Tuesday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred after the trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown, authorities said in a tweet.
Maryland State Police didn’t immediately release additional information, including whether anybody was injured in the shooting.
St. Mary County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Julie L. Yingling referred all questions about the shooting to the State Police.
Leonardtown is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Washington.
