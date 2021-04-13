x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Maryland State Trooper involved in a shooting near Leonardtown Barrack

The shooting occurred after the trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barrack, according to MSP.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A trooper was involved in a shooting near a Maryland State Police barracks Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after the trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown, authorities said in a tweet.

Maryland State Police didn’t immediately release additional information, including whether anybody was injured in the shooting.

St. Mary County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Julie L. Yingling referred all questions about the shooting to the State Police.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

RELATED: Police: Off-duty Pentagon officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of 2 people in Takoma Park

RELATED: Police: Suspect sets fire to apartment after shooting that killed 2, injured 1

RELATED: Police: 2 Prince George's County correctional officers in jail after crashing into a Taco Bell storefront, injuring multiple people

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.