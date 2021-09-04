Police: Off-duty Pentagon officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of 2 people in Takoma Park

The officer, identified as David Hall Dixon of Takoma Park, Md. is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and handgun charges, police say.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The off-duty Pentagon officer who allegedly shot and killed two people he said he believed were attempting to break into a car early Wednesday has been arrested and charged with murder, Takoma Park Police Department said.

The officer, identified as David Hall Dixon of Takoma Park, Md., is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun and reckless endangerment in the killing of 32-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson, police said.

Dixon will also be charged with attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony in the assault against 36-year-old Michael Thomas, who police said was the driver of the vehicle Dixon shot up.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 5 a.m, police said. Takoma Park officers responded to the incident at Takoma Overlook Condominiums on New Hampshire Avenue for reports of gunshots. On scene, the officers were approached by off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) officer Dixon who said he witnessed an attempted car break-in. According to Takoma Park police, Dixon said he "engaged" the individuals and opened fire at them when they fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police were later informed that two gunshot victims had driven themselves to Prince George’s Hospital Center. Both died at the hospital from their injuries, police said.

A Department of Defense spokeswoman confirmed to WUSA9 that the off-duty Pentagon officer involved in the shooting had been employed with the agency since July 2019. Prior to that, a spokeswoman said, he had served as a federal police officer from 2009-2019 and also as a U.S. Army military policeman and in the U.S. Air Force as a combat crewman.

The DoD said the officer is "current on all use of force and firearms qualifications."

The DoD also said a 2014 regulation limits off-duty law enforcement authority for PFPA officers to a "serious breach of the peace (when violence is being committed or immediately threatened) including assault and threats to kill, injure or maim." PFPA officers are also bound by a 2008 use-of-force regulation stating that officers may fire at moving vehicles "when an employee has a reasonable basis to believe that the vehicle poses an immediate threat of death or serious bodily harm to the employee or others."

As of Friday morning, Dixon has been taken into custody without incident and will be processed, police said.

Takoma Park Police Department officials said they have conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation in this case and will release additional information at a news conference Friday at 2 p.m.