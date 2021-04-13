3 women shot at DC apartment building amid fire at the same location, officials say

Both DC firefighters and police officers are at the apartment building in Southeast DC.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters and police officers are on the scene of a Southeast D.C. apartment building fire where three women have also been shot, according to information collected from both D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS.

The location of the apartment building fire is within the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast.

The condition of the three women shot is still being confirmed, but D.C. Police did say one of the women is unconscious and not breathing. Police have not declared this a death.

This is an ongoing shooting investigation, according to D.C. Police officials.

The fire has been put out at the four-story apartment building, said D.C. Fire and EMS in a statement.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.