Police: Girl sexually assaulted on Rock Creek Park trail; officers look for suspect

The sexual assault occurred on the trail access located at Parkwood Drive and Clearbrook Lane.
KENSINGTON, Md. — Maryland National Capital Park Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile female that happened on a Rock Creek Park trail within the Kensington, Maryland, area of the national park. 

The sexual assault occurred on the trail access located at Parkwood Drive and Clearbrook Lane, according to Maryland National Capital Park Police.

A suspect is still being looked for and is described by police as a Hispanic male, medium complexion, 5’4” – 5’6” in height, skinny, late teens to mid-twenties in age, round face, dark hair, dark clothing, and no mask. No further description was provided. 

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this assault or the identity of the suspect please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 301-929-2748.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

