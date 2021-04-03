Police investigating multi-person shooting with at least 5 victims in SW DC

Two of the victims were found at the scene, two others brought themselves to a hospital and one man walked .5 mile to a fire station.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a multi-person shooting in Southwest, D.C. that occurred Thursday afternoon. So far, police know of at least five victims.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW. On scene, police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both victims were conscious and breathing, according to police.

Two other victims involved in the shooting -- another man and woman -- took themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said; their conditions are not yet known. One additional man who was shot in the leg walked himself to a fire station at 400 Atlantic Street SE. He was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance, according to a WUSA9 photojournalist at the scene.

DC Police said their lookout is for a black man, approximately 5-foot-5, with a skinny build who was seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. Police said they believe he has a gun.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about the shootings should call the police at 202-727-9099 or use the anonymous tip line by texting 50411.