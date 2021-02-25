PGPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting of Riverdale Park security guard

The suspect is charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Riyadh Al Janabi of Rockville.

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 24-year-old man with fatally shooting a 23-year-old security guard and stealing his car. Police arrested Desmond Mbah of Bowie, Maryland on Wednesday.

A preliminary police investigation found that the security guard, identified as Riyadh Al Janabi, was shot during a carjacking. The stolen car has been recovered, according to PGPD.

Mbah is charged with first and second-degree murder, carjacking and other related charges and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status, after he confessed to the murder, according to PGPD.

According to police, Al Janabi was murdered at his workplace in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue in Riverdale Park, just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Police said officers responded to a call for a carjacking, which was later upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, they say they found Al Janabi mortally wounded and laying on the pavement. He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Please refer to case number 21-0006765.