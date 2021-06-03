12-year-old arrested for 4 armed carjackings in less than an hour, police say

Two of the victims were rideshare drivers and a third was a delivery driver. DC Police said they are still looking for a second suspect in the thefts.

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday after DC Police say he went on a carjacking spree the night before. In less than an hour, police said the pre-teen, from Southeast, D.C., attempted four armed carjackings in the District. He was successful on his fourth attempt and was last seen on V Street Northeast driving towards Rhode Island Avenue, according to police reports.

Police reports say two of the carjacking victims were rideshare drivers responding to customer requests and a third was a delivery driver. None of the victims were injured.

Police said the first incident happened at approximately 6:29 p.m. in the 1900 block of 2nd Street NE. According to the police report, the victim told police he was an Empower rideshare driver and was picking up a customer. When he arrived, two males told him to drive into the alley. When he told them no, one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car, the police report said. The other suspect grabbed the driver's phone before the victim was able to escape and drive away down 2nd Street NE.

Around 7:15 p.m., police said another victim reported that he responded to 311 V Street NE for a rideshare request. The police report says both suspects approached the car on the passenger side, and one suspect opened the front door, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded his keys. Police said the victim was able to drive away before anything more happened.

Five minutes later, a third victim told police he was walking towards his car parked at 2028 4th St. NE when the two suspects approached him from the driver's side of the car, pointed a black gun at him, and demanded the keys. According to the police reports, the second suspect opened the passenger door and started to rummage through the vehicle, before grabbing a bag from the backseat and stealing a laptop from inside. The victim says he heard the suspect with the bag say "we got it, let's go," before both suspects fled through an alley from 4th St. NE.

Finally, at 7:24 p.m. a female delivery driver said she was returning to her car in the 300 block of V Street NE across from 311 V Street NE after making a delivery when the two males approached her and pointed a black gun at her. The suspects motioned for her to get out of the car, and when she did, both suspects got in the car and fled westbound on V Street NE towards Rhode Island Avenue.

The 12-year-old suspect was caught a short time after the final carjacking and the car was recovered. The boy has been charged with four counts of armed carjacking. The case remains an active investigation, and DC Police said they are still searching for the second suspect.