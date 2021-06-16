x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Man tased, pepper-sprayed after bitting multiple Prince George's County Police officers, officials say

While being treated by county firefighters, the man became combative, then assaulted the detective and two patrol officers, according to PGPD.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man had to be detained in Prince George's County, Maryland after a Monday altercation with police officers where he bit two officers and hit a detective at the scene, according to the county's police department. 

Prince George's County Police said that multiple officers responded to the 3600 block of 55th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after the man said he had been the victim of a shooting.

While being treated by county firefighters, the man became combative, then assaulted the detective and two patrol officers, according to PGPD.

Police said that the man was not shot, after medical professionals examined his wounds at a hospital in the area. 

"Several officers were needed to restrain the individual. A taser and pepper spray were deployed in order to successfully detain and safely transport the man to the hospital for treatment and an evaluation," said PGPD in its statement.

A standard use of force review will be conducted. Investigators are looking into charging the individual for assaulting the officers, said the Prince George's County Police Department.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RELATED: Boy shot in Prince George's County, police say

RELATED: After more than 70 years, Prince George's Hospital Center is closed. Here's what replaced it

RELATED: Man fatally shot in Prince George's County

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

 