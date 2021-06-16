Man tased, pepper-sprayed after bitting multiple Prince George's County Police officers, officials say

While being treated by county firefighters, the man became combative, then assaulted the detective and two patrol officers, according to PGPD.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man had to be detained in Prince George's County, Maryland after a Monday altercation with police officers where he bit two officers and hit a detective at the scene, according to the county's police department.

Prince George's County Police said that multiple officers responded to the 3600 block of 55th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after the man said he had been the victim of a shooting.

Police said that the man was not shot, after medical professionals examined his wounds at a hospital in the area.

"Several officers were needed to restrain the individual. A taser and pepper spray were deployed in order to successfully detain and safely transport the man to the hospital for treatment and an evaluation," said PGPD in its statement.