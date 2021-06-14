Boy shot in Prince George's County, police say

Officers said a teenager was shot just after midnight, and was hospitalized for his injuries.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A teenager was shot early Monday morning and taken to the hospital. Police are still searching for the person responsible.

According to Prince George's County Public Information Officer Nicholas Clayton, officers responded to the 5600 block of St. Barnabas Road around 12:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.