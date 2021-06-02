Man fatally shot in Prince George's County

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Lewisdale. Police are still trying to determine a motive.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The shooting happened in Lewisdale, and homicide investigators are still trying to figure out a motive in the case.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Avalon Place, less than half a mile from Lewisdale Elementary School, for a report of a shooting around 10:10 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man outside, shot once. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Prince George's County Police's preliminary investigation.

Homicide detectives were on scene Tuesday night, working to establish a suspect or suspects in the shooting, and learn what led up to the incident.

Police have released no information about the victim in this case.

No arrests have been made, but police ask anyone who may have information about the case to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-886-411-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.