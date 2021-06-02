x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Man fatally shot in Prince George's County

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Lewisdale. Police are still trying to determine a motive.
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The shooting happened in Lewisdale, and homicide investigators are still trying to figure out a motive in the case.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Avalon Place, less than half a mile from Lewisdale Elementary School, for a report of a shooting around 10:10 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man outside, shot once. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Prince George's County Police's preliminary investigation.

Homicide detectives were on scene Tuesday night, working to establish a suspect or suspects in the shooting, and learn what led up to the incident. 

Police have released no information about the victim in this case. 

No arrests have been made, but police ask anyone who may have information about the case to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-886-411-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for more updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: DC Police looking for two suspects after a woman's kidnapping in Northeast, officials say

RELATED: 40-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC

RELATED: 'Our Streets, Our Future' public safety, gun violence rally happening Tuesday

RELATED: Prosecutors charge FBI agent in shooting of homeless panhandler on Metro train

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.