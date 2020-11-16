Officer-involved shooting in Prince George's County. Person shot in serious but stable condition

No police officers were injured. The person shot is in serious but stable condition with nonlife threatning injuries.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 7900 block of New Hampshire Avenue late Sunday.

No police officers were injured. The person shot is in serious but stable condition with nonlife threatening injuries, said PGPD in a statement on Twitter.

There is still not a lot know at this time about the shooting.

PGPD did refer to the person shot as a "suspect" in its Tweet around 8 p.m. We do not know why the person is being labeled a suspect at this time.

