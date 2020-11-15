Man struck, killed while walking in crosswalk in Springfield

Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily determined that 63-year-old Maurice Lewis died as a result of his injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old man died as a result of injuries from a crash that happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Loisdale Road and Loisdale Court in Springfield.

Detectives from the Crash Reconstruction Unit learned that Maurice Lewis, of Woodbridge, was crossing Loisdale Road near Loisdale Court. The driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Loisdale Road and struck Lewis while he was in the crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Rescue personnel pronounced Lewis dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol have not been preliminarily identified as factors for the driver. The investigation remains active.

This is the 13th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.