Police: Missing 60-year-old woman hasn't been seen since March 14

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 60-year-old woman.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, Kitty Shi was last seen at her home on Hickory Forest Way in Germantown on March 14.

Police describe Shi as a five-foot-tall woman weighing around 125 pounds. She has black/gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweater and pants.

Detectives and family members are concerned for Shi's welfare.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237.

