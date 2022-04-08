Police: Missing 60-year-old woman hasn't been seen since March 14

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 60-year-old woman.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, Kitty Shi was last seen at her home on Hickory Forest Way in Germantown on March 14.
Police describe Shi as a five-foot-tall woman weighing around 125 pounds. She has black/gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweater and pants.
Detectives and family members are concerned for Shi's welfare.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237.
READ NEXT:
Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube page.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.