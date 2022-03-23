Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Rockville, Maryland.
Detectives say Emely Constanza Duran was last seen on Tuesday, March 22, in the 14600 block of Bauer Drive.
Police say Duran is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emely Constanza Duran is asked to call the Montgomery County Police SVID at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000. Callers may remain anonymous.
