Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Rockville

Police say Emely Constanza Duran was last seen Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Rockville, Maryland.

Detectives say Emely Constanza Duran was last seen on Tuesday, March 22, in the 14600 block of Bauer Drive.

Police say Duran is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.