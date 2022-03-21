x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police searching for missing teenager last seen in Silver Spring

Eliza Parker, 16, was last seen at her house on Liden Lane in Silver Spring on Sunday, according to police.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated missing person case first aired on March 17, 2022.

A Silver Spring teen went missing from her home on Sunday and now police are asking for the public's help to locate her.

Eliza Parker, 16, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police, who also confirm that she has brown hair and blue eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Police said that the department as well as her family are concerned for her safety. 

Credit: Montgomery County Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.  

RELATED:

Heartbroken dad cries for kids 2 years after disappearance

2 Prince George's County teens safely located after being missing for more than a week

2 charged in the death of missing Alexandria 20-year-old

Body of 17-year-old from Annapolis found after disappearing while swimming in Ocean City

DC mom with a son on the spectrum helps missing autistic 14-year-old safely return to his mother

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Parents express opposition to police in Montgomery County Schools