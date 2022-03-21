Police searching for missing teenager last seen in Silver Spring

Eliza Parker, 16, was last seen at her house on Liden Lane in Silver Spring on Sunday, according to police.

A Silver Spring teen went missing from her home on Sunday and now police are asking for the public's help to locate her.

Eliza Parker, 16, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police, who also confirm that she has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Police said that the department as well as her family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.