DC police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

Isaiah Murray was last seen Sunday night in Southeast DC.

WASHINGTON — A 7-year-old boy is missing and Metropolitan Police Department officers are asking for the public's help to find him.

According to police, Isaiah Murray was last seen in the 600 block of 53rd Street Southeast around 10 p.m. Police have not offered more information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The boy is described as about 4 feet tall and 58 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue pants and yellow, black and white sneakers.